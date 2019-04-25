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Owen Shroyer Joins The Warroom With Will Johnson
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22 views • April 25, 2019
As Will Johnson closes out his time hosting his days this week on the War Room, he is joined be a new and fresh face prepared to take the reins and provide some new fresh takes. All joking aside, I'm talking about Owen Shroyer, recurring host of the War Room, back in the chair after the inevitable return of Alex Jones from Washington , DC.
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