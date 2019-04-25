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As 2020 Nears, even democrats are shocked by leftist ideology
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6 views • April 25, 2019
Savanah Hernandez is joined by Will Johnson to discuss the craziness of the left and how they are now even shocked by their radical ideas. From Bernie thinking rapists and terrorists should vote to every white candidate apologizing for their skin color, when will the madness finally end?!
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