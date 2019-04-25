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Why Democrats Are Welcoming The Migrant Invasion
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With the 2020 census coming up, the ACLU and Hillary Clinton have come forward to talk about why they think the citizenship question should be taken off of the census. Savanah Hernandez and Will Johnson break down why the Democrats push for this and their ultimate agenda.
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