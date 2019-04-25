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4/25/19 #SLEEPYJOE: BIDEN/FRANCIS 2020, [SL], China, HRC, CURA #FreeSchaeffer
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43 views • April 25, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Apr 25, 2019
4/25: Biden announces Presidential Bid, running the Jes_it Party ticket. Biden immediately distances from BHO, Trump: "Sleepy Joe" a message to DS- [SL]. Also, political prisoner, Scha_ffer C_x needs our help!
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please learn about Schaeff_r C_x and donate if you can:
https://freeschaeffer.com/
You can call the Congress switchboard to reach your Senator:
Call: 202-224-3121
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/joe-...
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/bide...
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://nypost.com/2018/03/15/inside-...
https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2018/...
https://www.steelforge.com/literature...
http://www.mining.com/congo-takes-fre...
https://www.independentsentinel.com/s...
http://leozagami.com/2019/04/24/joe-b...
https://thecurafoundation.org/board-o...
https://preview.abcnews.go.com/US/dru...
Please get involved locally! Learn how with National Liberty Alliance:
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Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave worldwide wherever you are to pray for the victims of the b_mbings in SL and for FREEDOM for humanity-- from the b_nkster cabal, from the f_scist technocracy, from the religious zealots. Together, we can create a heart resonance of our natural resistance to tyranny in all its forms!
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--Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
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Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Freedom from Tyranny! We ARE Free!
Published on Apr 25, 2019
4/25: Biden announces Presidential Bid, running the Jes_it Party ticket. Biden immediately distances from BHO, Trump: "Sleepy Joe" a message to DS- [SL]. Also, political prisoner, Scha_ffer C_x needs our help!
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please learn about Schaeff_r C_x and donate if you can:
https://freeschaeffer.com/
You can call the Congress switchboard to reach your Senator:
Call: 202-224-3121
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/joe-...
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/bide...
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://nypost.com/2018/03/15/inside-...
https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2018/...
https://www.steelforge.com/literature...
http://www.mining.com/congo-takes-fre...
https://www.independentsentinel.com/s...
http://leozagami.com/2019/04/24/joe-b...
https://thecurafoundation.org/board-o...
https://preview.abcnews.go.com/US/dru...
Please get involved locally! Learn how with National Liberty Alliance:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
PLEASE help PROMOTE YAFTV on Brighteon by playing and sharing these videos on that platform:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/you...
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave worldwide wherever you are to pray for the victims of the b_mbings in SL and for FREEDOM for humanity-- from the b_nkster cabal, from the f_scist technocracy, from the religious zealots. Together, we can create a heart resonance of our natural resistance to tyranny in all its forms!
Patrons of YAFTV receive 20% off C60 Purple Power ALL the time and are entered into a monthly You Are Free TV C60 Purple power 3 bottle giveaway!! When u become a patron, you will be sent an email with your discount code!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Subscribers of YAFTV receive 10% off of C60 Purple Power products! use the code: fr10
Go to link to make your purchase:
https://www.C60PurplePower.com
You can also receive an additional discount on monthly subscription prices using code: fr10ppc
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
--Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Freedom from Tyranny! We ARE Free!
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