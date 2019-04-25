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Alex Jones Decodes The Worship Of Game Of Thrones And The Cargo Shorts Conspiracy
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544 views • April 25, 2019
Alex Jones sits down with One America News Reporter Jack Posobiec ( @JackPosobiec ) to discuss the publics obsession with Game Of Thrones, the brainwashing zombification of the masses and why cargo shorts are the latest conspiracy promoted by the left.
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