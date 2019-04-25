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How Mercury Causes Brain Neuron Damage - Uni. of Calgary
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1048 views • April 25, 2019
How Mercury Causes Brain Neuron Degeneration University of Calgary Faculty of Medicine Dept. of Physiology and Biophysics This short presentation available on the University website clearly shows how mercury in fillings can destroy brain neurons as seen with people who have Alzheimer's Disease.
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