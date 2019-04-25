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Animal Abuser Dominik Birk EXPOSED updated by anonymous galaxy
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10 views • April 25, 2019
▃▅▇█▓▒░{Anonymous Lucifer }░▒▓█▇▅▃
ᏗᏁᎧᏁᎩᎷᎧᏬᏕ ᏝᏬፈᎥᎦᏋᏒ
well said by a fellow anon please subscribe to Anonymous Galaxy:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzkSmPxmN3xsxVfVkeM_g9g
Dominik, what right do you have treating an inocent dog like this?? This sickens us. The fact that you cannot fight someone your own size, you have to fight defenseless animals. You will be seeing us very soon Dominik!
ᏗᏁᎧᏁᎩᎷᎧᏬᏕ ᏝᏬፈᎥᎦᏋᏒ
well said by a fellow anon please subscribe to Anonymous Galaxy:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzkSmPxmN3xsxVfVkeM_g9g
Dominik, what right do you have treating an inocent dog like this?? This sickens us. The fact that you cannot fight someone your own size, you have to fight defenseless animals. You will be seeing us very soon Dominik!
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