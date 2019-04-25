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Creepy Joe Biden Caught Using Fake Polls Against Trump
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185 views • April 25, 2019
"Creepy Uncle Joe" has thrown his hat in the ring and now fake polls boost Biden over President Trump. Alex reveals why patriots should be aware of the fake news agenda.
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