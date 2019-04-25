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Joe Biden ABC Daytime Intervie On 9/11/2001
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10 views • April 25, 2019
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7M3wWbfbjSc
Joe Biden Interviewed On 9/11/2001
Shanty Yacht Club Published on Jan 21, 2017
Joe Biden being interviewed on ABC on 9/11 discussing the potential need to curtail American
freedoms in the face of terrorism.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Joe Biden Interviewed On 9/11/2001
Shanty Yacht Club Published on Jan 21, 2017
Joe Biden being interviewed on ABC on 9/11 discussing the potential need to curtail American
freedoms in the face of terrorism.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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