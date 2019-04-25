© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White House Confirms Trump Plans To Dismember The Deep State
Follow
2
Share
Report
3316 views • April 25, 2019
Now that the Deep State coup has been exposed, insiders say President Trump is ready to use every tool he has to finally defeat the Deep State. Alex explains how more than ever now is the time for patriots to support the president's America First agenda.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.