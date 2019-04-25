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Defeat Thermal Imaging and Survive Modern Warfare, USA Gun Control
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28 views • April 25, 2019
Defeat Thermal Imaging and Survive Modern Warfare
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5ABNeK0k6w
Patriot Suit Published on Feb 3, 2014
defeats Infrared Thermal Imagery on the modern battlefield.
This is a game changer as it gives the American Rifleman a fighting
chance against "any" would be enemy who'd surely be equipped with IR systems.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==TM=>
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5ABNeK0k6w
Patriot Suit Published on Feb 3, 2014
defeats Infrared Thermal Imagery on the modern battlefield.
This is a game changer as it gives the American Rifleman a fighting
chance against "any" would be enemy who'd surely be equipped with IR systems.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==TM=>
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