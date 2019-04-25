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WikiLeaks Exposes USA War Crimes
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18 views • April 25, 2019
WikiLeaks Exposes Possible War Crimes
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1i-lo1g-6g
CBS News Published on Oct 22, 2010
Media orgs published reports on the nearly 400,000 classified Iraq war documents from the
website WikiLeaks, exposing civilian casualties, prison torture cover-ups and the extent of deadly
checkpoint encounters. David Martin reports.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1i-lo1g-6g
CBS News Published on Oct 22, 2010
Media orgs published reports on the nearly 400,000 classified Iraq war documents from the
website WikiLeaks, exposing civilian casualties, prison torture cover-ups and the extent of deadly
checkpoint encounters. David Martin reports.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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