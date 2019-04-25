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WikiLeaks video shows US attack on Reporters and people around them
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33 views • April 25, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaqY12VHFv4
WikiLeaks video 'shows US attack'
Al Jazeera English Published on Apr 5, 2010
USA War crimes in Iraq
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
dl longer ver at - https://collateralmurder.wikileaks.org/en/download.html
WikiLeaks video 'shows US attack'
Al Jazeera English Published on Apr 5, 2010
USA War crimes in Iraq
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
dl longer ver at - https://collateralmurder.wikileaks.org/en/download.html
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