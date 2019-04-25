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Gingrich warns Dems about what's at stake in Trump impeachment
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435 views • April 25, 2019
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich weighs in on Democrats' push to continue the Trump-Russia collusion investigation post the release of the Mueller report.
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