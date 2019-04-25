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Cellar-Dweller Cory Booker Is an Anti-Gun Broken Record
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1 view • April 25, 2019
"His tired old 'Let's go after the NRA' rallying cry is doing nothing more than waking people up to the sheer fact that the anti-gun left has no other real policy than to attack law-abiding gun owners and every idea President Trump offers up in his effort to keep America moving forward." —Grant Stinchfield
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