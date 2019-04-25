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Trump fires back at Mexico after troops detain U.S. soldiers
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4 views • April 25, 2019
Former Border Patrol chief Mark Morgan discusses how Mexican soldiers disarmed U.S. troops at the southern border.
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newspoliticsbusinesspresident trumppresident donald trumpdonald trumpfox businessfox business networkborder crisiscentral americaus mexico borderus southern borderborder wallsouthern borderlou dobbsborder patrolmexico usmexico us borderlou dobbs primetimemigrant caravancaravanborder patrol chiefmexico government
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