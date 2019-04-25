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Eric Swalwell's Threats to Imprison Gun Owners Is Mindless and Empty
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3 views • April 25, 2019
Rep. Eric Swalwell makes the outrageous claim that he'd imprison anyone who refused to give up their semi-automatic rifles, but he's given absolutely no thought of how he'd handle the 8,300% increase in federal inmates he'd throw in jail.
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