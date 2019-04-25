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Trump says there's no reason to honor Dems' 'very partisan' subpoenas
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3 views • April 25, 2019
Former Justice Department Official Hans von Spakovsky on the White House pushing back on subpoenas and reports former President Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen has walked back some parts of his guilty plea.
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