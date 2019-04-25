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Women's Magazine Tries, Fails to Push Gun Control
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11 views • April 25, 2019
"This is what readers of Marie Claire are subjected to: not beauty tips, but anti-gun propaganda. Because the fashion leftists running Marie Claire also hate guns, the NRA, and its members. So they brainwash readers into thinking we—all of us—are the anti-Christ, just like President Trump." —Grant Stinchfield
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