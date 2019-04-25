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Ill-Willed Sophists Have Taken over New York Gun Laws
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6 views • April 25, 2019
Legal jargon in New York has been written in a way that "firearm" means handgun, but not rifle or shotgun. Gun-control lawmakers should at least learn about guns before they regulate them to death.
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