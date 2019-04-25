© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dems Are Crumbling Under the Weight of Their Own Division
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • April 25, 2019
"A divided foe is a weakened foe. From the push to socialism to the Green New Deal, not every elected Democrat is on the same page. But there is one issue the Democrats in Washington are very unified in: the war on gun ownership." —Grant Stinchfield
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.