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Breathe This Air at your own Risk!
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58 views • April 25, 2019
1100 dogs ended up in veterinary offices in Chicago with flu like symptoms. The life on this planet is being destroyed by the criminally insane who think their smarter than mother nature.
Six Pups Dead as Dog Flu Outbreak Rises to 1,100 Cases in Chicago
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/dog-flu-cases-rise-1-100-chicago-area-including-6-n341616
At least 1,100 Chicago-area dogs have come down with a highly contagious strain of canine flu — and six have died
Six Pups Dead as Dog Flu Outbreak Rises to 1,100 Cases in Chicago
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/dog-flu-cases-rise-1-100-chicago-area-including-6-n341616
At least 1,100 Chicago-area dogs have come down with a highly contagious strain of canine flu — and six have died
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