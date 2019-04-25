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NYC Transforms Into A Socialist Hellhole
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681 views • April 25, 2019
New York City boasted a proposed 47 total skyscrapers to loom over Manhattan in the coming decade. These spires of steel and glass representing the success of a free market industrial society are too much for New York’s Mayor and potential 2020 Presidential candidate Bill De Blasio. A self avowed socialist who aims to take the baton From Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and plunge the failed Green New Deal into the heart of America’s financial hub.
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