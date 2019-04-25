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Kings Day in The Netherlands is not what it used to be
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234 views • April 25, 2019
Wheres Queens- and Kings Day's in the past were always great highlights in Dutch life, the last couple of years things started to deteriorate quickly. More and more people got arrested for airing even mild criticism of the royal family and the authorities got more nervous each year that the Dutch fairy tale from happy and cheering people might get 'polluted' by some truth.
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