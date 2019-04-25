© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lara Trump blasts Bernie's proposal to let felons vote
Follow
0
Share
Report
174 views • April 25, 2019
Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Lara Trump weighs in on the 2020 Democratic field, Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders' platform on giving felons the right to vote on 'Hannity.' #Hannity #FoxNews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.