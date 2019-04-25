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'Enough': Trump tells Congress to end investigations, get back to work
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6 views • April 25, 2019
Answering reporters' questions as he departs the White House, President Trump says lawmakers should be focused on legislation not ongoing congressional investigations and the special counsel Robert Mueller's completed report.
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