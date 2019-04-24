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Identity Politics Is Race Baiting Poison
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17 views • April 24, 2019
Mike Nificent @mikenificent813 joins Will Johnson on The War Room to break down the culture warfare waged on the public in the form of race baiting and Identity politics by control freaks attempting to bind people to the Democratic party with guilt.
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http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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