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Incheon Ara Canal Path
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28 views • April 24, 2019
This is Incheon Side Cross Korea Bicycle Path Starting Point. It was very cold and windy. Along the path was several parks and overlooks. The other side of the river path had a theme park, water falls, sky lookout bridge that has glass bottom, but they were all on the opposite side of the path. On our side, there was a sculpture park, and beacon park. It would have been really beautiful during warm seasons. Yeain (my niece) did pretty good on her 2nd bicycle ride.
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