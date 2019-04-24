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Drag Queen Story Time Exposed By Radical Clown Protesters
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98 views • April 24, 2019
Patrick Casey, head of the American Identity Movement, joins Owen Shroyer live via Skype to discuss how his team planned and executed their infiltration into a drag queen story time event in New Orleans, LA dressed as 'Honkler' inspired clowns to expose the pedophiles beneath the surface.
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