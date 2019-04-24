15-Year-Old Zachary Davis’ Sledgehammer Murder Of His Mum...

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August 10, 2012, paranoid schizophrenic 15-year-old Zachary Davis entered his mother’s - Melanie - bedroom and, while she slept, beat her to death with a sledgehammer. Upon being captured just a few hours later, Zachary reported to police that the voice of his dead father told him to do it.