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Border Invasion: Now With Guns
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34 views • April 24, 2019
The refusal of the Trump administration to protect US borders was brought into sharp contrast with the video tape of men dressed in tactical gear and carrying AK-47s engaged in human trafficking the day after Mexican troops disarmed American troops on American soil. But all it takes is a complaint from the Mexican government and the FBI will disarm Americans trying to protect their homes from foreign citizens invading our country.
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