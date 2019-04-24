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Sri Lanka Talks Burqa Ban; Saudis Behead 37
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16 views • April 24, 2019
In response to reports that women in burqas were seen fleeing churches before the bombs went off and that several of the suicide bombers were women, lawmakers in Sri Lanka have put forward bills to ban burqas in public at the same time that Iran has sentenced a woman lawyer, who defended women who removed their burqas, to 38 years in prison & 148 lashes and the Sultan of Brunei demands tolerance of their religious belief that gay sex and adultery must be punished by death.
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