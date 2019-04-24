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Italian Catholic Attacked for Wearing Cross
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188 views • April 24, 2019
Leo Zagami joins to report on the Sri Lankan Cardinal defending Islam after the Easter Sunday bombing of Christians, the purging of Christian symbols in Italy, the attempted murder of a man because he was wearing a cross and the potential split of the Italian populist coalition.
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