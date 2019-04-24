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24Apr19 Armed Invasion of US Border, Unholy Global Religious War
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49 views • April 24, 2019
Can we NOW treat it as an invasion? Apparently not as the FBI protects the Mexican government instead of the American people. Then, Hillary is a woman scorned, hell-bent on revenge with a roadmap to impeachment. And, Leo Zagami joins to talk about Vatican apologists for Islam as Iran jails a female lawyer who defended women who wanted to remove their burqas and a bill is introduced in Sri Lanka to ban burqas in public after reports many of the suicide bombers were wearing them.
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