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Lobbyists Back Buttigieg, Roger Stone: “God Will Expose Epic Truths”
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20 views • April 24, 2019
Buttigieg is the favorite of Washington’s K-Street lobbyists. His campaign website is policy-free, but he takes issue with Christianity as he says God doesn’t belong to a political party. And, Roger Stone issues a statement saying that he believes his legal ordeal will be used by God to expose epic truths.
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