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How Trump Can Transcend Twitter & Stop Corporate Censorship
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319 views • April 24, 2019
Trump met with Jack Dorsey & other Twitter executives. Trump has more power than anyone else to break the social media censorship but the matter has already been decided by a Supreme Court decision — if the DOJ will use it.
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