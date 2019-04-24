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Illuminati Symbolism To Replace Christian Cross On Notre Dame Cathedral
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691 views • April 24, 2019
It's been announced that the Notre Dame spire will be replaces by a new design after being burned down. Leo Zagami joins Owen to expose those that want to replace Christian symbols with symbols inspired by the illuminati.
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