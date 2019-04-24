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Mexican police detain hundreds of migrants during caravan raid
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1 view • April 24, 2019
Mexican police detained hundreds of Central American migrants in the largest single raid on a caravan since last year. National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd gives his take on the raid.
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newspoliticsbusinessdonald trumpfox businessfox business networkborder crisisillegal immigrantscentral americaus mexico borderborder wallmexico borderthe evening editsouthern us bordermigrant crisisasylum seekersmigrant caravancaravan raidcentral american migrantsmexican policemexico border lawsmexico immigration law
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