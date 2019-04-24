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AOC's Green New Deal would cause another Great Depression: Andy Barr
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94 views • April 24, 2019
Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ariz., on mounting concerns over the potential costs and economic impact of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal.
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