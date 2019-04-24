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Is Trump's personality overshadowing his political, economic successes?
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89 views • April 24, 2019
GOP fundraiser Noelle Nikpour, Democratic Strategist Danielle McLaughlin and FBN's Connell McShane on President Trump's concerns he isn't getting the credit he deserves for the strong economy.
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trumpnewspoliticsbusinesspresident trumpeconomydonald trumpfox businessfox business network2020 election2020 presidential electiontrump 2020mueller reportcavutoneil cavutous economycavuto coast to coasttrump economyelectionstrump approvalconnell mcshaneconnell mcshane fox businessneil cavuto fox businesstrump approval rating
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