© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Illegal immigration costs America $116B every year: Kristin Tate
Follow
0
Share
Report
97 views • April 24, 2019
The Hill columnist Kristin Tate on the costs of illegal immigration and New York City's decline in population.
Keywords
newspoliticsbusinesseconomyfox businessfox business networkgovernment spendingborder crisisillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationus mexico borderborder wallstuart varneyillegalsvarneyvarney and companyvarney u0026 coimmigration crisiswelfarestuart varney fox businessborder wall newscost of illegal immigrationkristin tatekristin tate fox business
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.