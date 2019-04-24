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Pentagon investigating American soldiers detained by Mexican troops at U.S. border
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3 views • April 24, 2019
Former Trump State Department senior adviser Christian Whiton says that the Pentagon seems “oblivious” to the crisis at the southern border.
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