© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New World Order Has Selected Joe Biden As Its Presidential Candidate
Follow
0
Share
Report
405 views • April 24, 2019
Leo Zagami lays out the facts about how the globalists have been planning to use Joe Biden as a presidential candidate. Leo joins Owen via Skype to expose those that seek to control the world from the shadows.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.