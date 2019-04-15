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Sugarland Freedom Rally - April 15, 2019
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24 views • April 24, 2019
Doc Greene, Congressman Tom DeLay and other concerned citizens and speakers with patriotic music gathered in the Plaza to address the leftist agenda sweeping the nation. Topics included putting a halt to socialism, securing liberty, protecting sovereignty and supporting President Trump. For more information please contact [email protected]
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