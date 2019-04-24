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Full Show – Democrats Openly Ally With Evil To Destroy America – 04/23/2019
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329 views • April 24, 2019
Owen Shroyer hosts and breaks down how democrats have signaled their allegiance to radical Islam. The 2020 Dem primary battle is heating up as establishment Dems are scrambling to dig up dirt on surging hopefuls like Mayor Pete Buttigieg. The increasingly polarizing party is setting the stage for an election that will be like no other. Paul Joseph Watson hosts the final hour.
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