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Yellow Vest Protest Outrage Increases After Notre Dame Fire
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410 views • April 23, 2019
Dan Lyman joins Owen Shroyer live via Skype from Europe to report on the yellow vest protesters' reaction to the highly suspicious fire that appears, very likely, to be deliberately set at the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, France.
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