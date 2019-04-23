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Liberal Media At War With The American People - War Room Full Show
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38 views • April 23, 2019
The left is now at war with the press by excluding right-wing reporters from attending events. Ben Bergquam and Peter D’Abrosca join War Room hosted by Unite America First’s Will Johnson.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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