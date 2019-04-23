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EX POST FACTO LAW; REPARATIONS; UNCONSTITUTIONAL
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19 views • April 23, 2019
U.S. Constitution - Article 1 Section 9 clause 3 No Bill of Attainder or ex post facto Law shall be passed.
Ex post facto law "after the fact,"
An ex post facto law is a law that retroactively changes the legal consequences of actions that were committed, or relationships that existed, before the enactment of the law. Reparations are an ex post facto law.
Ex post facto law "after the fact,"
An ex post facto law is a law that retroactively changes the legal consequences of actions that were committed, or relationships that existed, before the enactment of the law. Reparations are an ex post facto law.
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