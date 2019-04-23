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ISIS Terrorist Arrest In Wisconsin Gets No National News Coverage
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211 views • April 23, 2019
Owen Shroyer reports on the arrest of a woman in Wisconsin who was caught preparing an ISIS style bombing and/or poison attack, yet the mainstream media forgot to cover it, only local news stations.
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