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Media Worries About Right Wing Reaction To Islamic Terror Attacks
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187 views • April 23, 2019
Paul Joseph Watson hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and exposes how the mainstream media is attempting to blame the New Zealand shooter for the Sri Lankan bombings by claiming they were a direct reaction to "white supremacy" while refusing to directly address the individuals responsible for the attack on Easter Sunday and what motivated them.
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